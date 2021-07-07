Miss SA top 30 makes history with first transgender finalist

This year’s Miss SA top 30 has made history with the first transgender woman making the list and vying for the coveted title.

On Tuesday, the beauty pageant announced the 30 women who will compete for this year’s crown.

Among them is transgender woman Lehlogonolo Machaba from North West, two medical doctors, an attorney, a commercial pilot, an environmental specialist, graduates and students.

Those returning for another try include 2019 top 5 finalist Kgothatso Dithebe and Olin-Shae De La Cruz, who previously made the top 26 in 2017 and top 15 in 2020 respectively.

Catherine Groenewald, who was placed in the top 30 in 2019, is also part of this year’s top 30.