Miss SA top 30 makes history with first transgender finalist
This year’s Miss SA top 30 has made history with the first transgender woman making the list and vying for the coveted title.
On Tuesday, the beauty pageant announced the 30 women who will compete for this year’s crown.
Among them is transgender woman Lehlogonolo Machaba from North West, two medical doctors, an attorney, a commercial pilot, an environmental specialist, graduates and students.
Those returning for another try include 2019 top 5 finalist Kgothatso Dithebe and Olin-Shae De La Cruz, who previously made the top 26 in 2017 and top 15 in 2020 respectively.
Catherine Groenewald, who was placed in the top 30 in 2019, is also part of this year’s top 30.
The top 30 were selected by the pageant’s former winners Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, Liesl Laurie, Melinda Bam and Tamaryn Green.
The public will be the fifth judge to select the top 10 finalists and have until midnight on July 21 to vote for their favourite contestants on the Miss SA website.
The cost is R5 for one vote and a selection of bundles are available (R20 for five votes, R50 for 12 votes and R100 for 25 votes).
Votes can be cast on the Miss SA website, using cash at the Money Market counter at any Shoprite, Checkers Hyper, Checkers, selected Usave and House & Home store; or online at Computicket using a credit card.
Voting bundles include free votes and cannot be split between different contestants.
Here is the full list of the top 30:
- Jamie Cloete
- Eloise van der Westhuizen
- Licalle Isaacs
- Jeanni Mulder
- Pumeza Zibi
- Catherine Groenewald
- Bianca Bezuidenhout
- Kaylan Matthews
- Zimi Mabunzi
- Mawusive Sibutha
- Kgaketsang Mathobisa
- Tshegofatso Molefe
- Andile Mazibuko
- Lalela Mswane
- Lizanne Lazarus
- Savannah de Almeida
- Lehlogonolo Machaba
- Itumeleng Baloyi
- Kgatlhiso Modisane
- Moratwe Masima
- Ferini Dayal
- Kgothatso Dithebe
- Ané Oosthuysen
- Cheneil Hartzenberg
- Danielle Marais
- Keashel van der Merwe
- Olin-Shae Dela Cruz
- Pearl Ntshehi
- Precious Mndalama
- Tiffiny Francis.