WATCH | Jellyfishbot is an efficient collector of rubbish in water

Tourists visiting the picturesque port at Cassis in southern France often witness an unedifying sight: plastic bags, discarded drinks bottles and even used surgical masks floating in the water among the boats in the marina.

The port has found a solution in the shape of a bright yellow, remote-controlled, electric-powered boat that weaves around the harbour sucking rubbish into a net it trails behind its twin hulls.

The boat, called Jellyfishbot, is about the size of a suitcase and can get into the corners and narrow spaces where rubbish tends to accumulate and are difficult for cleaners with nets to reach.

“It can go everywhere,” said Nicolas Carlesi, who has a PhD in undersea robotics and whose company, IADYS, created the boat.