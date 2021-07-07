Lifestyle

WATCH | Jellyfishbot is an efficient collector of rubbish in water

07 July 2021 - 13:30 By Reuters

Tourists visiting the picturesque port at Cassis in southern France often witness an unedifying sight: plastic bags, discarded drinks bottles and even used surgical masks floating in the water among the boats in the marina.

The port has found a solution in the shape of a bright yellow, remote-controlled, electric-powered boat that weaves around the harbour sucking rubbish into a net it trails behind its twin hulls.

The boat, called Jellyfishbot, is about the size of a suitcase and can get into the corners and narrow spaces where rubbish tends to accumulate and are difficult for cleaners with nets to reach.

“It can go everywhere,” said Nicolas Carlesi, who has a PhD in undersea robotics and whose company, IADYS, created the boat.

Former Ballito surfer makes waves with her Mermaids' Tear Catcher

A former South African woman, Clare Swithenbank-Bowman, has claimed two international Stevie Awards for Women in Business for her environmentally ...
News
6 months ago

It is not the only device of its kind. San Diego non-profit Clear Blue Sea is developing a prototype rubbish-collecting robot called “Fred”.

A marine technology firm based in the Netherlands, RanMarine, has developed a robot called the “Waste Shark” which has been deployed to clean up garbage in Rotterdam harbour.

Jellyfishbot is in operation in around 15 French ports and has been exported to countries including Singapore, Japan and Norway, according to Carlesi’s company. The firm recently launched an autonomous version.

A keen sailor and diver, Carlesi said he came up with the idea after noticing, whenever he spent leisure time in the water, how much rubbish bobbed in the water in ports.

“I thought, ‘Why not try to make this difficult and sometimes thankless task of picking up trash easier’? So we made this robot,” he said.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The mask or gloves that save your life could end up killing the oceans

Gains in the battle against single-use plastics are being undone as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, writes Sanet Oberholzer
Lifestyle
1 year ago

The 'plastic pandemic' is much more deadly, say environmentalists

It's Plastic Free July, and that means pondering the sheer volume of its particles that are 'strangling the planet'
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Designer's amazing creations ask us to rethink waste and the future of Jozi

Matthew Edwards' 'New Projects: Johannesburg's Material Future' is an ever-growing library of fascinating objects that once were junk
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Designer shoes and head turns: Lindiwe Sisulu gets tongues wagging with Nkandla ... Lifestyle
  2. Check in to a 'cave palace' built into a giant boulder in the Northern Cape Travel
  3. We rate SA supermarkets' online grocery delivery services out of 10 Food
  4. How to make an immune-boosting chicken soup (plus a vegetarian version) Food
  5. Miss SA top 30 makes history with first transgender finalist Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...