GenNext: How brands can resonate with SA’s youth

Given the vast youth population in SA, brands and marketers need to be “woke” and focused on the youth market if they plan to remain on top of this group’s shopping and spending priorities in the years to come, particularly given their sizeable spending power.

A recent Sunday Times GenNext online event, in partnership with Proudly South African and Yellowwood and moderated by Yellowwood strategy director Ntombizamasala Hlope, put the spotlight on the strategies local brands are using to market their products, including how they are creating campaigns that highlight the value and desirability of their brands so they resonate with young people.

Local brands are seeing the value of telling authentically South African stories, in the process embracing our culture and heritage, said Siyabonga Zungu, brand manager at Proudly South African. At the same time they are moving away from the misconception that international and imported is better. However, to resonate with local consumers, he said it is important that local brands have consistent messaging and positioning that is aligned to their purpose.