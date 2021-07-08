SPOTLIGHT | Win cash prizes; ‘Wrath of Man’; ‘Chaos Walking’; sneak peeks at new movies and more

DStv Box Office has two action-packed titles to enjoy — Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man with Jason Statham in the lead role, seeking justice by settling a score, in this action crime thriller, alongside Andy Garcia and Josh Hartnett. This platform also has Boss Level as a new offering — a time-loop movie starring Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Bruce Willis, Naomi Watts and Michelle Yeoh. It delivers high-adrenalin action when a special forces officer is trapped in a never-ending loop on the day of his death.

Also catch Chaos Walking, starring Tom Holland, Nick Jonas and Daisy Ridley. Based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, it tackles the interesting premise of mankind’s innermost thoughts always being on display.

Showmax’s forthcoming attractions include the disturbing true-crime docu-series Devilsdorp — based on the Krugersdorp satanic cult murders, and not recommended for underage or sensitive viewers.

Also don’t miss our reminder of the blockbuster movie titles coming when cinema doors reopen, such as Paw Patrol, Snake Eyes and Reminiscence.