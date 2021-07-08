SPOTLIGHT | Win cash prizes; ‘Wrath of Man’; ‘Chaos Walking’; sneak peeks at new movies and more
This week, hear about great titles to stream and see what’s coming to cinemas soon, and you could win cash prizes and Showmax subscription vouchers
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New five-minute episodes are published every Thursday in Sunday Times Lifestyle and on our YouTube channel.
In this week’s episode, we focus on entertainment at home while cinemas are closed for the time being — including highlights for couch viewing via DStv Box Office, Netflix and Showmax. Even though cinema visits are on ice, we have clips aplenty of what is to come once the popcorn machines get going again at cinemas across the country.
DStv Box Office has two action-packed titles to enjoy — Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man with Jason Statham in the lead role, seeking justice by settling a score, in this action crime thriller, alongside Andy Garcia and Josh Hartnett. This platform also has Boss Level as a new offering — a time-loop movie starring Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Bruce Willis, Naomi Watts and Michelle Yeoh. It delivers high-adrenalin action when a special forces officer is trapped in a never-ending loop on the day of his death.
Also catch Chaos Walking, starring Tom Holland, Nick Jonas and Daisy Ridley. Based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, it tackles the interesting premise of mankind’s innermost thoughts always being on display.
Showmax’s forthcoming attractions include the disturbing true-crime docu-series Devilsdorp — based on the Krugersdorp satanic cult murders, and not recommended for underage or sensitive viewers.
Also don’t miss our reminder of the blockbuster movie titles coming when cinema doors reopen, such as Paw Patrol, Snake Eyes and Reminiscence.
Win cash prizes & a Showmax subscription voucher
We have three R1,000 cash prizes and a Showmax subscription voucher for three months up for grabs for three lucky Spotlight viewers.
