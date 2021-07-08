Lifestyle

SPOTLIGHT | Win cash prizes; ‘Wrath of Man’; ‘Chaos Walking’; sneak peeks at new movies and more

This week, hear about great titles to stream and see what’s coming to cinemas soon, and you could win cash prizes and Showmax subscription vouchers

08 July 2021 - 14:17

Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New five-minute episodes are published every Thursday in Sunday Times Lifestyle and on our YouTube channel.

In this week’s episode, we focus on entertainment at home while cinemas are closed for the time being — including highlights for couch viewing via DStv Box Office, Netflix and Showmax. Even though cinema visits are on ice, we have clips aplenty of what is to come once the popcorn machines get going again at cinemas across the country.

Watch all episodes

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need

DStv Box Office has two action-packed titles to enjoy — Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man with Jason Statham in the lead role, seeking justice by settling a score, in this action crime thriller, alongside Andy Garcia and Josh Hartnett. This platform also has Boss Level as a new offering — a time-loop movie starring Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Bruce Willis, Naomi Watts and Michelle Yeoh. It delivers high-adrenalin action when a special forces officer is trapped in a never-ending loop on the day of his death.

Also catch Chaos Walking, starring Tom Holland, Nick Jonas and Daisy Ridley. Based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, it tackles the interesting premise of mankind’s innermost thoughts always being on display.

Showmax’s forthcoming attractions include the disturbing true-crime docu-series Devilsdorp — based on the Krugersdorp satanic cult murders, and not recommended for underage or sensitive viewers.

Also don’t miss our reminder of the blockbuster movie titles coming when cinema doors reopen, such as Paw Patrol, Snake Eyes and Reminiscence.

Win cash prizes & a Showmax subscription voucher

We have three R1,000 cash prizes and a Showmax subscription voucher for three months up for grabs for three lucky Spotlight viewers.

To enter the draw, SMS the keyword SPOTLIGHT and your answer to 41742 before 12pm on July 15.

SMSs are charged at R1.50 each.

Question: Who plays the female lead role in Chaos Walking?

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. 

WATCH RECENT EPISODES

SPOTLIGHT | Win a smart TV; home-viewing highlights; and sneak peeks at new movies coming to cinemas

Key titles to stream at home; what’s coming to cinemas when they reopen; and a chance of winning a 48” Samsung Smart TV
Lifestyle
5 days ago

SPOTLIGHT | ‘Fast & Furious 9’; new ‘Space Jam’; ‘Ladybug’; and a Liam Neeson chat

This week we present the much-anticipated ‘Fast 9’ and other exciting July cinema releases, plus a chance to win exclusive movie merchandise
Lifestyle
1 week ago

SPOTLIGHT | Disney & Pixar’s ‘Luca’; ‘Ice Road’; and a chance to win exclusive movie hampers

The second episode of Spotlight features hot new cinema releases and a chance to win exclusive merchandise from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Luca’
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Designer shoes and head turns: Lindiwe Sisulu gets tongues wagging with Nkandla ... Lifestyle
  2. Miss SA top 30 makes history with first transgender finalist Lifestyle
  3. How to make an immune-boosting chicken soup (plus a vegetarian version) Food
  4. We rate SA supermarkets' online grocery delivery services out of 10 Food
  5. 'Women’s bodies are not a political battleground' — Van Damme defends Lindiwe ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola
Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody