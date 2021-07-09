WATCH | The Kiffness remixing his baby’s heartbeat into a techno track will leave you deep in the feels

While most are out here posting pictures of ultrasound scans for pregnancy announcements, The Kiffness' David Scott is making music with his wife and unborn child.

The star took to social media this week to announce the exciting news that he is going to be a dad.

“Exciting news, my wife and I are going to be parents in January 2022,” he said.

Scott said that during a recent scan he thought the baby's heartbeat sounded like a techno tune, so he decided to make it into a song.

“Naturally my wife and I took the opportunity to collab with our unborn child,” he added.

He posted the song on social media, winning the hearts of many.