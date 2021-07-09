Lifestyle

WATCH | The Kiffness remixing his baby’s heartbeat into a techno track will leave you deep in the feels

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
09 July 2021 - 08:00
The Kiffness' David Scott announced the big news with a touching collab.
Image: Instagram/ The Kiffness

While most are out here posting pictures of ultrasound scans for pregnancy announcements, The Kiffness' David Scott is making music with his wife and unborn child.

The star took to social media this week to announce the exciting news that he is going to be a dad.

Exciting news, my wife and I are going to be parents in January 2022,” he said.

Scott said that during a recent scan he thought the baby's heartbeat sounded like a techno tune, so he decided to make it into a song.

“Naturally my wife and I took the opportunity to collab with our unborn child,” he added.

He posted the song on social media, winning the hearts of many.

And if the idea isn't enough to leave you in the feels, the lyrics of the song will.

“All my life I have been wondering where the beat is, and then I found it in my 12-week-old foetus,” David and his wife said, over a catchy beat.

Congratulations, guys!

