Spice Girls mark 25 years since release of ‘Wannabe’, the song ‘that changed the lives of five girls’

The Spice Girls celebrated 25 years since the release of their debut single Wannabe on Thursday with heartfelt messages thanking their fans for their continued support in making them one of the most successful girl bands in the world.

An upbeat and empowering track, Wannabe was released on July 8 1996 and soared to the top of music charts around the world.

The group, made up of Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) and Geri Halliwell, now Horner (Ginger Spice), went on to sell around 90 million records worldwide.

“Feeling very emotional. What an amazing 25 years it has been,” Bunton wrote on Instagram.