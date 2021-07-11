Art

Artist creates astounding works by 'finger painting' with her iPhone

Annie Raman kept her creativity going in lockdown by using the Notes app to turn her smartphone into a 'modern-day pocket easel'

Antoinette “Annie” Raman is a fine-arts graduate in the advertising industry.



She's a mixed-media artist with no discernible style, expressing her varied life experience and emotions through ranges of colours and textures...