Art
Artist creates astounding works by 'finger painting' with her iPhone
Annie Raman kept her creativity going in lockdown by using the Notes app to turn her smartphone into a 'modern-day pocket easel'
11 July 2021 - 00:01
Antoinette “Annie” Raman is a fine-arts graduate in the advertising industry.
She's a mixed-media artist with no discernible style, expressing her varied life experience and emotions through ranges of colours and textures...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.