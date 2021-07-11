Opinion

Can the punishment fix the crime?

Imagine if the phrase 'only the truth can set you free' applied to those behind bars for corruption, writes Mark Barnes

Does the punishment fix the crime? We live in a complicated country, with the weight of a past not forgotten, and a future not always obviously worth looking forward to.



I don't buy that as an excuse for anything, but I do think it requires of us to be more innovative, less blunt, as we look for solutions that will bring with them the prospect of economic dignity for all...