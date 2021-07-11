Review

Film series 'Ray' is an intriguing celebration of an Indian artistic legend

The Netflix anthology offers fresh adaptations of celebrated filmmaker Satyajit Ray's work

Netflix's new anthology, Ray, features four films of varied quality that are all inspired by short stories written by the acknowledged master of Indian cinema Satyajit Ray.



As a filmmaker, Ray's work was characterised by a deceptive ability to capture the deep humanity of his characters using masterfully minimalist techniques...