Humour

How do you people annoy me? Let me count the ways

Dawdling in toll queues, giving medical advice (you're not a doctor), and stupidly playing the race card are just some things that get the blood boiling

Over the years, I have penned two columns with the theme, "I have many problems with you people".



I stole the line from the Seinfeld character, Frank Costanza. It's from The Strike episode in which the holiday, Festivus, was born. One of the pillars of the holiday is "the airing of grievances" - telling people in your life all the problems you have with them. And though today is not the 23rd of December, Festivus, allow me to give you the third instalment of the ways in which "you people" drive me up the wall...