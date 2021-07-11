IN PICS | New exhibition celebrates 'unseen' Billy Monk's work

When Billy Monk worked as a bouncer at the Catacombs nightclub in the 1960s, he really sucked at his job.



Luckily for us he got fired and found his true metier, photographing the bohemian demi-monde that partied hard in Cape Town’s dockside nightclubs, flaunting the taboo of interracial sex...