IN PICS | Montagu hideaway blends Cape Dutch style with Japanese design

The concept of creating a place where you could 'come and find stillness' informed both the architecture and the decor of this Western Cape escape

With safe, peaceful spaces at the top of everyone's local travel lists, STIL (https://www.stil.co.za/) in the town of Montagu in the Western couldn't have been designed at a better time.



Owners Martly and Hanno Calitz, who already own a guesthouse down the road, seized the opportunity to create a second haven when a desirable river-front property came onto the market...