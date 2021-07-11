Theatre

Izikhothane's blingy dance battles take centre stage in musical 'Skullkandy'

Director Mongiwekhaya would relish the chance to bring his edgy play to a 'broader audience'

After the usher down the steps of the Market Theatre Laboratory's Ramolao Makhene Theatre, we got the sense we were entering another world. Peaking through the floating stage smoke, the mobile set hinted at the universe that South African playwright and director Mongiwekhaya had conjured.



We were wrong. Skullkandy is not another world. It's this world. It's now — a magical, vibrant, divisive, addictive glimpse into the world of izikhothane...