Local spaceship sculpture can beam you out of this world using VR

An animated, sonified 3D scan of the 'Dubship I – Black Starliner' is the centre of a virtual-reality world, where 'visitors' can interact in a strange land, writes Sean Christie

This is a story about a spaceship that was for a time suspended in the central atrium of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA).



Six metres long and weighing half a tonne, the ship contains a rolling oil drum that emits light through perforations, with the beams functioning like the toroidal bumps on a child's record player, each causing a specific note to sound from one of several water containers arrayed within the fuselage...