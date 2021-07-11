'Mare of Easttown' is the the most difficult thing I've done: Kate Winslet

The award-winning actress tells Margaret Gardiner that she'd make a lousy cop — unlike the detective she plays in her new hit miniseries

You've got to pay attention when watching Mare of Easttown, a seven-part miniseries that has the gritty bleakness of a classic television detective story. It's a story within a story, about friendship, family, broken people, drugs, murder and motherhood.



The series is about fallible people doing their best and failing, but also about people coming together in broken ways. It reminds you that in the mess of humanity, where good people are hurt randomly, it's relationships that see us through...