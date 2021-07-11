Bite-Sized Reviews

'The Tomorrow War', 'Katla': Five new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies and series

THE TOMORROW WAR



Silly but enjoyable enough on its own terms, this time-travelling sci-fi action adventure is for fans of star Chris Pratt's particular brand of frat-boy, smart-quipping, alien butt-kicking heroics...