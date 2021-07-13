Lifestyle

WATCH | Jada Pinkett-Smith once passed out on a movie set from a 'bad batch of ecstasy'

13 July 2021 - 11:15 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Willow Smith with her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones on 'Red Table Talk'.
US actress and singer Jada Pinkett-Smith has opened up about her battle with alcohol, candidly revealing that she once passed out in a makeup trailer from a “bad batch of ecstasy”. 

Pinkett-Smith confessed this during the latest episode of her popular Facebook show Red Table Talk, which she hosts with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith. 

The latest episode featured the trio talking about rising alcoholism among American women and saw a doctor and three ordinary women share their struggles with drinking.

In the opening segment, the Set It Off actress revealed that she used to be a “hard liquor drinker” at one point.

“I used to be a hard one to keep up with ... drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water. I was drinking hard in high school too and when I got out here [LA], I was drinking cocktails. 

So [that was] ecstasy, alcohol, weed ... so I would do those three together. That was my cocktail,” the mom of two told her co-hosts. 

Pinkett-Smith also detailed an incident where her habits started affecting her work, revealing that she once passed out in a makeup trailer while shooting The Nutty Professor.

“I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy and I passed out. I told everyone I must have had old medication in a vitamin K bottle,” she said to the amusement of her co-hosts. 

The actress and her mother have been candid about their struggles with substance abuse, with the duo speaking of Banfield-Norris's drug use and the impact it had on their family and relationship over the years. 

