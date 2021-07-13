WATCH | Jada Pinkett-Smith once passed out on a movie set from a 'bad batch of ecstasy'

US actress and singer Jada Pinkett-Smith has opened up about her battle with alcohol, candidly revealing that she once passed out in a makeup trailer from a “bad batch of ecstasy”.

Pinkett-Smith confessed this during the latest episode of her popular Facebook show Red Table Talk, which she hosts with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith.

The latest episode featured the trio talking about rising alcoholism among American women and saw a doctor and three ordinary women share their struggles with drinking.

In the opening segment, the Set It Off actress revealed that she used to be a “hard liquor drinker” at one point.