'Framing Britney Spears', Harry and Meghan interview score Emmy nods

Framing Britney Spears, a documentary that sparked new interest in the pop star's conservatorship, and Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan both scored nominations on Tuesday for television's highest honours.

The New York Times and Walt Disney Co's FX network released Framing Britney Spears in February. It was Emmy-nominated for best documentary and for best picture editing for a nonfiction program.

The 74-minute documentary examined the singer’s meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicised breakdown, as well as her life under the conservatorship and a fan movement known as #FreeBritney.

The Baby One More Time singer has lived under a conservatorship overseen by her father since 2008, when she was hospitalised for psychiatric treatment.

Last month, she told a Los Angeles court that the arrangement was abusive and she wanted it to end. Another court hearing on her case is scheduled for Wednesday.