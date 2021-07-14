Lifestyle

'Framing Britney Spears', Harry and Meghan interview score Emmy nods

Also landing a nomination for best documentary was HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow'

14 July 2021 - 08:02 By Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey has landed an Emmy nomination. File photo.
Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey has landed an Emmy nomination. File photo.
Image: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via Reuters

Framing Britney Spears, a documentary that sparked new interest in the pop star's conservatorship, and Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan both scored nominations on Tuesday for television's highest honours.

The New York Times and Walt Disney Co's FX network released Framing Britney Spears in February. It was Emmy-nominated for best documentary and for best picture editing for a nonfiction program.

The 74-minute documentary examined the singer’s meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicised breakdown, as well as her life under the conservatorship and a fan movement known as #FreeBritney.

The Baby One More Time singer has lived under a conservatorship overseen by her father since 2008, when she was hospitalised for psychiatric treatment.

Last month, she told a Los Angeles court that the arrangement was abusive and she wanted it to end. Another court hearing on her case is scheduled for Wednesday.

'I cried for two weeks': Britney Spears breaks her silence on 'Framing Britney'

The 'Baby One More Time' hitmaker has opened up about the doccie more than a month after it was released.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Winfrey's two-hour sit-down with Harry and Meghan in March sent shock waves through the British monarchy when Meghan accused Britain’s royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be and of pushing her to the brink of suicide.

It aired on CBS and got an Emmy nomination in the best hosted nonfiction series or special category.

In the best documentary series category, contenders include HBO's Allen v. Farrow, which explored the allegation that film director Woody Allen sexually assaulted his daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992.

Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations and called the series a “hatchet job.”

The Emmy winners will be announced at a live televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 19. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Nearly 50 million people worldwide watched Harry, Meghan sit-down: CBS

More than 49.1 million people around the world have watched Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Feeling trapped, Archie's 'skin tone': Inside Harry and Meghan's explosive sit-down with Oprah

It was bombshells, sweet reveals and shocking claims as the duo spoke to Oprah Winfrey.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

'I can't wait': Cedric the Entertainer to host 2021 Emmy Awards ceremony

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer will host this year's live telecast of the Emmy Awards, the highest US honours for television, in front of a limited ...
Lifestyle
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA’s first Michelin-star chef gives pap a gourmet makeover. Try his recipes Food
  2. This would’ve been my Miss Universe crowning gown, says Natasha Joubert The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. How to grow organic fertilisers that'll nourish your veggie garden (and you) Home & Gardening
  4. We rate SA supermarkets' online grocery delivery services out of 10 Food
  5. Check in to a 'cave palace' built into a giant boulder in the Northern Cape Travel

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
FROM THE GROUND: Police sweep shopping mall in Alexandra, arrest looters amid ...