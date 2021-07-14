Lifestyle

Naomi Osaka gets own line of Barbie dolls as brand celebrates 'real-life role models'

14 July 2021 - 08:44 By Reuters
Tennis star Naomi Osaka has scored her own Barbie line. File photo.
Image: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka now has her own line of Barbie dolls.

The 23-year-old world No. 2 tennis player, who has used her position to call attention to issues of police violence and racial inequality, became a part of Mattel Inc's push to make its iconic toy line more diverse with dolls based on different role models and professions.

“It's such an honour to be a part of the Barbie Role Model series, and to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world. I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big,” Osaka, who grew up idolising 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, said in a statement.

Mattel's tie-up with Japan's Osaka is the latest example of brands becoming more comfortable with taking a stand on social issues and banking on partnerships with female athletes to pull in new customers.

'Athletes are humans': Osaka stands by decision to skip media duties

World number two Naomi Osaka said she was under immense pressure to disclose more details when she stepped away from the French Open for a mental ...
Sport
5 days ago

In April, Gap Inc's Athleta brand signed four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles for a new apparel partnership, with a focus on diversity and inclusion.

Mattel also has Barbie dolls modelled on US soccer player Alex Morgan and Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.

“Barbie is committed to celebrating real-life role models... remarkable women who are breaking boundaries and inspiring the next generation,” Mattel said in a statement, announcing the Osaka doll that is sporting a Nike tennis outfit and a racket.

Osaka, who did not compete in the Wimbledon championships for personal reasons, after her withdrawal from the French Open for a mental health break, will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

