Duchess Meghan developing new Netflix animated series for girls

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, has created an animated family series for streaming platform Netflix Inc that she will also executive produce, her production company said on Wednesday.

Archewell Productions, the company formed by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, said in a statement the series would be centred on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

The series, called Pearl, is one of the first to be announced by Netflix and the British couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They struck the deal last year after they quit their royal duties and moved to California.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said in a statement.