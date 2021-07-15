How you can help get SA back on its feet: Support these charitable initiatives

The violence and looting that has rocked SA, and most notably KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, over the past week has had devastating consequences for countless people, their families and their livelihoods.

Many shops have been forced to close, have had their stock stolen, premises damaged, or stand empty as panic buyers clear shelves leading to shortages of essentials in some parts of the country.

All is not lost, however. Inspiring images flooding social media show how communities are uniting to help one another clean up their neighbourhoods and get Mzansi back on its feet.

Numerous organisations — including the handful below — are also working tirelessly to help those affected by the crisis. Here’s how you can help them in the spirit of the Rainbow Nation and ubuntu: