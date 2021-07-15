SPOTLIGHT | Win ‘Black Widow’ merchandise; comedy movies and series to stream; plus highlights
This week, we feature comedy TV series and movie titles to stream, go behind the scenes with the cast of 'Never Have I Ever', and meet Hugh Laurie from space comedy series 'Avenue 5'
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New five-minute episodes are published every Thursday in Sunday Times Lifestyle and on our YouTube channel.
In this week’s episode, we focus on entertainment in the safety of our homes while cinemas are closed for the time being — including highlights for couch viewing via DStv Box Office, Netflix and Showmax which are designed to put a smile on your face.
Apart from the variety of TV comedy series and movie titles, we also have behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast of the Never Have I Ever TV series, and from veteran star Hugh Laurie, who headlines Avenue 5.
Avenue 5 is the Showmax comedy series from HBO, also starring funnyman Josh Gad, which is set on a passenger spaceship whose eight-week jaunt has turned into a three-year journey.
Netflix presents Penguin Town, a delightful documentary series on the penguins from the Simon's Town colony in the Cape. It looks at their fascinating lives, and the whole family can share in the trials and tribulations of these entertaining birds.
Netflix also offers the second season of Never Have I Ever, which caters as great comic relief for households with teenagers. The ever-popular Explained series is back for a third season on the same streaming platform, with fascinating insights and explanations of everyday life and questions.
Coming up: Don’t miss next week’s episode when we take a closer look at local comedy Barakat, streaming on DStv Box Office.
Win exclusive merchandise from the upcoming cinema blockbuster Black Widow
We have three sets of Black Widow exclusive movie merchandise up for grabs for three lucky Spotlight viewers
