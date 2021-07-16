I'm heartened to see glimmers of hope: Charlize Theron on SA's civil unrest

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron may be a whole ocean away from the civil unrest that's happening in SA, but she says her “thoughts and love” are with the people of her home country during this “painful time”.

Posting on Twitter, Theron acknowledge that the recent spate of violence and looting in parts of Mzansi had affected people's jobs as well as their access to everything from food to Covid-19 vaccines.

However, the star said she was “heartened to see glimmers of hope as communities come together and support each other”.