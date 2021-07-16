WATCH | ‘Worst looter ever!’ - SA man gets global fame for trying to fit a massive TV in his packed car

SA's unrest and looting has made international headlines, with Australian commentator and popular YouTuber Ozzy Man reviewing a viral video of a man in Pietermaritzburg making away with a large TV.

Over the past few days, the unrest and looting in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in a number of shopping malls and warehouses being destroyed.

In a three-minute and thirty-seconds long video, Ozzy Man provided commentary on a news footage clip by eNCA during the looting in Pietermaritzburg earlier this week.

He gives his reviews on the alleged looter trying to fit a 58-inch flat-screen into his small car.

“I know it’s a serious situation, I hope everyone is OK. I’m not gonna give heeded opinions about it, as if I live there. I only act like I fully understand a place I don’t live in when it comes to America, not SA,” he said in his disclaimer before poking fun at the man.

Watch the video below