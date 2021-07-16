Lifestyle

WATCH | ‘Worst looter ever!’ - SA man gets global fame for trying to fit a massive TV in his packed car

16 July 2021 - 07:10
The man in the video tries to fit a 58-inch flat-screen into his car.
The man in the video tries to fit a 58-inch flat-screen into his car.
Image: Screenshot/eNCA

SA's unrest and looting has made international headlines, with Australian commentator and popular YouTuber Ozzy Man reviewing a viral video of a man in Pietermaritzburg making away with a large TV. 

Over the past few days, the unrest and looting in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in a number of shopping malls and warehouses being destroyed. 

In a three-minute and thirty-seconds long video, Ozzy Man provided commentary on a news footage clip by eNCA during the looting in Pietermaritzburg earlier this week. 

He gives his reviews on the alleged looter trying to fit a 58-inch flat-screen into his small car. 

“I know it’s a serious situation, I hope everyone is OK. I’m not gonna give heeded opinions about it, as if I live there. I only act like I fully understand a place I don’t live in when it comes to America, not SA,” he said in his disclaimer before poking fun at the man. 

Watch the video below

“We have a bloke that wants a big f**k of a TV. He’s chosen a 58-inch. I believe it has Netflix already on there, which is handy. No-one likes to invest in, or loot, a separate piece of technology to access a streaming service,” said Ozzy Man. 

The video so far has garnered more than 446,260 views on YouTube. 

“Look at all the bloody goody bags already in there! I gotta say, I love that he has his hazard lights on. This is a person who respects the rules of the road. Sure, he’s in the middle of a theft, but he’s a considerate driver,” said Ozzy Man. 

After several attempts at trying to fit the TV in his boot, another car passes the man with a flat screen on the roof. 

“Look at these arrogant w**kers rubbing it in his face with their TV on the roof, working as a team. That’s insensitive, to show off in front of a lone looter like that,” the YouTuber joked.

Quick-thinking Tugela Ferry Mall centre manager Mduduzo Sikhakhane and his colleagues  saved a Shoprite from being looted by pouring cooking oil and water onto the tiles outside the store on July 12 2021.

Watch the latest videos from the South African streets below: ​

READ MORE

'I am sorry,' says KZN premier Sihle Zikalala after assault video goes viral

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has come under fire for assaulting a young man believed to be linked to a looting incident in Phoenix.
Politics
23 hours ago

WATCH | 14 moments from the looting that had Mzansi shaking their heads

An alleged looter who filmed himself eating cake has gone viral.
News
2 days ago

'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out

A 26-year-old caught on video picking up a basket and putting it inside his car on Monday in KZN said the whole thing has been taken out of context.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. This would’ve been my Miss Universe crowning gown, says Natasha Joubert The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Les Da Chef’s culinary legacy will live on through his creative recipes like ... Food
  3. How to grow organic fertilisers that'll nourish your veggie garden (and you) Home & Gardening
  4. Chef Jenny Morris's husband dies at 69 after battle with Covid-19 Food
  5. WATCH | ‘Worst looter ever!’ - SA man gets global fame for trying to fit a ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...
‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters