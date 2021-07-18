IN PICS | Artist Brad Walls is taking sports photography to new heights

The aerial photographer pooled his talents with a synchronised swimming team to create his latest body of work, 'Water Geomaids'

Award-winning fine art aerial photographer Brad Walls, also known as @bradscanvas (https://www.instagram.com/bradscanvas/?hl=en) on social media, recently released a new body of work titled Water Geomaids, in which he invites audiences to experience a unique perspective of synchronised swimming (alternatively called artistic swimming) just in time for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.



After capturing sports people and swimming pools, Walls set his sights on creating a hybrid photography series using his expertise in both subjects. The lack of existing synchronised swimming photography served as an additional impetus to Walls, who said: “I was surprised at the lack of imagery capturing the shapes and patterns that synchronised swimmers create.”..