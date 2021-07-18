Opinion

Make the transition from enduring to enjoying lockdown and load-shedding

Sbu Mkwanazi finds that his glass is always half-full now that he's embraced the idea of being stuck at home in the dark

I used to be like some of you: an eternal moaner and whiner. The glass was never half-full, even if that same amount of liquid was transferred to a glass that was half the size, making the glass completely full. I say this as the two “Ls” in my life have taught me to find the positive in everything.



The first is load-shedding. As exasperating as it is, I've started to see it as a mandatory and state-sponsored way of saving electricity. There were days when my family would be scheduled for three rotations in a span of 24 hours. It was only after reading about yet another National Energy Regulator of SA-approved electricity tariff hike that I began to appreciate that I would be paying less, as I hardly had any power...