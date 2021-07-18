Meet the SA skateboarders in for the ride of their lives at the Tokyo Games

Skateboarding is set to go mainstream when it debuts as an Olympic sport this year, writes Devlin Brown

Four South Africans, ranging in age from just 15 to a mature 46 years old, will join Team SA in Tokyo in the ultimate achievement for amateur sports people: representing their country at the Olympics. What makes their story even more astounding is that they'll do it on skateboards.



Skateboarding is set to join surfing, sport climbing and karate as debutante sports at the Olympics, while softball/baseball makes a return...