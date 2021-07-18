SA Women's water polo captain shares her journey to the Olympics
Jordan Wedderburn on training, Tokyo and her secret talent
18 July 2021 - 00:00
Jordan Wedderburn is just 18, and one year out of St Stithians Girls' College. The women's water polo captain shares her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics with Lifestyle:
My Olympic dream first took hold of my imagination when I started playing water polo competitively. The dream turned into a possibility when it was announced that SA was sending a team to the 2020 games...
