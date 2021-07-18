SA Women's water polo captain shares her journey to the Olympics

Jordan Wedderburn on training, Tokyo and her secret talent

Jordan Wedderburn is just 18, and one year out of St Stithians Girls' College. The women's water polo captain shares her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics with Lifestyle:



My Olympic dream first took hold of my imagination when I started playing water polo competitively. The dream turned into a possibility when it was announced that SA was sending a team to the 2020 games...