Take me away to anywhere but here

This is the life I'm fantasising about during these rough times

I'm writing this on Wednesday July 14 2021. Today is my daughter's birthday. I'm at my mother's house in the Valley of a Thousand Hills. My daughter is hardly 15 minutes away, in Sherwood. Getting to her is a bit tricky.



There are burly, hairy and exceedingly angry men blocking Old Main Road in Bothas Hill. Last night they had six or seven women lying face-first on the ground, next to a van laden with plasma televisions. All the women had been stripped naked. In freezing 5°C weather...