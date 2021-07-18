Bite-Sized Reviews
'The Water Man', 'How to Become a Tyrant': Five new shows to stream now
Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies and series
18 July 2021 - 00:00
THE WATER MAN
British actor David Oyelowo directs and stars in this fairy tale for children and adults about a young boy's adventures in a mythical world in search of a cure for his dying mother. There are enough well-drawn characters and imaginative wonder to keep you along for most of the ride. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.