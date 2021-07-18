Bite-Sized Reviews

'The Water Man', 'How to Become a Tyrant': Five new shows to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies and series

THE WATER MAN



British actor David Oyelowo directs and stars in this fairy tale for children and adults about a young boy's adventures in a mythical world in search of a cure for his dying mother. There are enough well-drawn characters and imaginative wonder to keep you along for most of the ride. ..