Tokyo Olympics could be one for the history books for SA cyclists

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Nic Dlamini and Alan Hatherly are edging closer to achieving their gold medal dreams

The climb to the top of Monte Matajur is said to take you outside of time. In the Julian Alps on the border between Italy and Slovenia, it's a jagged climb that gets steeper the closer you get to the top. The final kilometre hits a gradient of 11%.



On Monte Matajur, just over a week ago, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio grimaced and smiled as she powered up...