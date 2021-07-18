Tsepo Tshola: The Village Pope, musical politician and voice of the voiceless

Jazz musician Tsepo Mobu Tshola, who died at his home in Lesotho this week at the age of 67, captivated global audiences for five decades, using his international fame to advocate for the end of apartheid in SA.



Born on August 18 1953 in Teyateyaneng, Lesotho, to a musical family, Tshola learnt from an early age the power of song in bringing both healing and change. His father, Mokoteli Edwin, was a preacher and his mother, Phomotso Ma-Limpho, a devout Christian. They were both singers in the musical group Lesotho Vertical 8...