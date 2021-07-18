What it takes to be an Olympic boxing champ

Andson Kazembe shares lessons he learned from training Malawi's boxing team on their path to the Beijing games in 2008

Coach Andson Kazembe is one half of the awesome twosome coaching team at Durandt's Boxing, along with Damian Durandt, son of the late boxing legend Nick. They are cutting a swathe through South African and international boxing.



A very big part of what makes Kazembe a force to be reckoned with in the boxing fraternity is his Olympic experience training the national boxing team of Malawi on their path to the Beijing Olympics in 2008...