Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates with honours from Wits

In a first for Wits University, a PhD student has graduated with a joint degree from the institution and Turin University in Italy, while reigning Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida attained an honours degree in international relations.

PhD student Silvia Delsanto graduated in the field of physics at the two institutions.

Musida is known to be outspoken on issues related to mental health and gender-based harm in society, among others.

The two students are among 6,712 students who will graduate this month.