Harvey Weinstein extradited to California to face second rape trial

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles on Tuesday to face trial on rape and sexual assault charges.

Weinstein was convicted in New York in February 2020 for sexual assault and rape and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

In Los Angeles, he is wanted for trial on 11 charges of attacking five women from 2004 to 2013.

The Los Angeles charges include rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by restraint, and sexual penetration by use of force. If convicted, Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Los Angeles police said Weinstein had arrived in Los Angeles and “after being medically cleared for booking, he will be booked into custody with LA County Sheriffs.”

No date was given for his first appearance in court.