SNAPS | Inside Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida’s emotional graduation

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida achieved another milestone when she graduated from Wits University with an international relations honours degree on Tuesday.

Musida’s graduation ceremony was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but she was lucky enough to walk across the stage and wear her graduation attire as she was a guest of Wits vice-chancellor and principal Prof Zeblon Vilakazi for an interview on campus.

In 2019, Musida graduated with a bachelor of social science degree in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Pretoria.

An emotional Musida was greeted by loud cheers as she walked across the stage with tears in her eyes.

She sent well wishes to fellow graduates and had words of wisdom for students who are pursuing their studies.

“Dreams are valid. I never thought I’d be sitting here, but today I am sitting here. To every single graduate and student who feel like this is tough, you are going to make it. You’re going to succeed. You’re going to graduate. It may not seem easy, but everything is possible if you put your mind to it and you work hard,” she said.

Musida reflected on how her grandmother taught her the value of education and said she would be proud of her.

“Growing up in Ha-Masia, deep in the heart of Vhembe district in Limpopo, my Gugu always stressed that education was a fundamental stepping stone to success. How proud she would have been of me, her little Abi (I was known as Abigail as a child) who has earned this university degree.”

