Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share sweet snap of George as he turns eight
How time flies...
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared an adorable snap of their eldest son Prince George as the youngster marks his eighth birthday.
The royals shared the sweet image on their social media pages on Wednesday — a day before the prince's birthday.
The image features a grinning George sporting a navy and orange striped polo T-shirt and navy pants while sitting atop the bonnet of a Land Rover.
The image, taken by doting mom Duchess Catherine, was accompanied by a sweet and short caption, “Turning eight(!) tomorrow”.
This was re-shared by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, on their Twitter page alongside a short birthday message for the youngster.
A very Happy Birthday to Prince George! 🎈 https://t.co/SX2kjUGTry— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 22, 2021
While the queen has not shared her message yet, it's widely expected that she will do so during the course of the day, as is royal tradition.
It remains unclear how the family will mark the special occasion but according to Daily Mail, there are plans for a celebration.