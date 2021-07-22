WhatsApp GB: Here's what it is and why everyone’s talking about it

WhatsApp GB, a version of the popular messaging app, is trending on Twitter as users question whether they will still have access to the app amid ban threats.

Wondering what it is? Well, WhatsApp GB and WhatsApp Plus are among several altered versions of the original app which are not supported by Facebook, the company which owns WhatsApp.

“If you received an in-app message stating your account is 'temporarily banned', this means that you're likely using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If you don't switch to the official app after being temporarily banned, your account might be permanently banned from using WhatsApp,” the company said on its website.

How else can you tell if you're using the dodgy version of the app?

If you're able to move your WhatsApp chats between phones, you're using the altered version of the app. Users of WhatsApp GB disclosed on Twitter that they are able to, among other things, view and respond to statuses long after they have been removed by their contacts.