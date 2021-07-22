Lifestyle

Dream only fashion can buy: Meet the cast of ‘House of Zwide’

'House of Zwide' is set to showcase some of SA’s biggest stars and introduce new faces to our television screens

22 July 2021 - 15:00
Sponsored
'House Of Zwide' a thrilling rags-to-riches story set in a glamorous world of fashion. #etvHouseOfZwide
Image: Supplied/e.tv

SA can expect to see some of their favourite stars such as Vusi Kunene, who plays SA’s biggest fashionista, founder, and owner of House of Zwide, Funani Zwide, and Winnie Ntshaba plays his supportive wife Faith Zwide. 

Viewers’ favourite Motlatsi Mafatshe plays the comedic Uncle Molefe. The talented Mafatshe will bring moments of humour to the show and qualities SA has fallen in love with over the years.

The Godfather Isaac, played by Jeffrey Sekele is our sympathetic gangster and former Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran involved in the turbulent hostel wars during the mid-90s. Isaac is a loving father to two beautiful daughters and a husband to Rea played by Matshepo Maleme. 

The flamboyant and talented Khaya Dladla plays Lazarus, Funani Zwide’s life-long confidante and responsible for interpreting and executing his designs. He is always immaculately groomed and obsessed with neatness and order, he takes no-nonsense. 

Some of the new faces on the show will include exciting young talent in Nefisa Mkhabela, who makes her television debut and lead as Ona Molapo while Shalate Sikhabi plays her friend Shoki. They both navigate the fashion world with challenges in their path. 

House of Zwide airs on e.tv, Openview Channel 104, and DStv Channel 194, Monday to Friday at 7pm.

This article was paid for by e.tv.

