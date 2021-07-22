SPOTLIGHT | Win cash prizes; local TV premieres of ‘Reyka’ & ‘Devilsdorp’
This week: local TV series and movie titles to stream; behind the scenes of the ‘Reyka’ TV series; and the ‘Barakat’ cast gives colloquial language lessons
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New five-minute episodes are published every Thursday in Sunday Times Lifestyle and on our YouTube channel.
This week’s episode focuses on local TV series and film highlights — entertainment choices to keep you warm while we push through the worst of the winter chill.
M-Net’s long-anticipated eight-episode local crime drama series Reyka kicks off on July 25, following the journey of a troubled but brilliant criminal profiler. Starring Kim Engelbrecht in the lead role, the cast also includes acclaimed British actor Iain Glen (Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey) and the award-winning Anna-Mart van der Merwe (Poppie Nongena and Kanarie). Shot on location in KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg, this captivating African crime drama will also be available on the DStv App and Catch Up.
On Showmax a new documentary series, Devilsdorp, deals with the true events around the series of 11 murders in Krugersdorp between 2012 and 2016, perpetrated by the so-called devout Christians of the Electus per Deus (Chosen by God) cult. Even though the mastermind behind the group, Cecelia Steyn, claimed to have had no knowledge of the murders, the motives for these horrific events were established to have been greed and deception. Truth is indeed stranger than fiction, and this captivating series starts on July 29.
On a lighter note, Spotlight also turns its attention to the local dramedy Barakat, now showing on DStv Box Office. If you missed it in cinemas, make sure to catch this film about widowed mother Aisha Davids, who thought she would never find love again. It explores the nuances and textures of fractured families, and the trials and hilarious tribulations of seeking the family’s approval for a new romance, and a new husband.
We include some colloquial language lessons from the cast around slang phrases, paying tribute to SA’s rich tapestry of culture, language and people.
The comedy series Young Rock is starting this week on Showmax, which will give you additional reasons to laugh. Follow the highs and lows of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s entertainment career with moments of nostalgia and an endearing peek behind the curtain of this global superstar's life.
Win two cash prizes of R1,500 each
We have two prizes up for grabs of R1,500 each for two lucky Spotlight viewers.
To enter the draw, SMS the keyword SPOTLIGHT and your answer to 41742 before 12pm on July 28.
SMSs are charged at R1.50 each.
Question: Who plays the female lead role in M-Net Channel 101’s new series Reyka?
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses.