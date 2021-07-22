SPOTLIGHT | Win cash prizes; local TV premieres of ‘Reyka’ & ‘Devilsdorp’

Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New five-minute episodes are published every Thursday in Sunday Times Lifestyle and on our YouTube channel.

This week’s episode focuses on local TV series and film highlights — entertainment choices to keep you warm while we push through the worst of the winter chill.

M-Net’s long-anticipated eight-episode local crime drama series Reyka kicks off on July 25, following the journey of a troubled but brilliant criminal profiler. Starring Kim Engelbrecht in the lead role, the cast also includes acclaimed British actor Iain Glen (Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey) and the award-winning Anna-Mart van der Merwe (Poppie Nongena and Kanarie). Shot on location in KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg, this captivating African crime drama will also be available on the DStv App and Catch Up.

On Showmax a new documentary series, Devilsdorp, deals with the true events around the series of 11 murders in Krugersdorp between 2012 and 2016, perpetrated by the so-called devout Christians of the Electus per Deus (Chosen by God) cult. Even though the mastermind behind the group, Cecelia Steyn, claimed to have had no knowledge of the murders, the motives for these horrific events were established to have been greed and deception. Truth is indeed stranger than fiction, and this captivating series starts on July 29.