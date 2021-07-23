'Even when she’s not here, she’s here': Amy Winehouse remembered in new doccie

Amy Winehouse's family and friends look back on her life in a new documentary marking 10 years since the singer's death, with harrowing accounts of her rise to global fame and struggles with addiction.

Narrated by her mother Janis Winehouse-Collins, Reclaiming Amy features home footage, family pictures and interviews with close friends who recall the six-time Grammy Award winner's happier as well as darker times.

Winehouse-Collins, who has multiple sclerosis (MS), has rarely spoken about her daughter publicly but shares her version of events in the documentary, which was commissioned by Britain’s BBC Two and BBC Music and will air on Friday.

"It’s only looking back now that I realise how little we understood," Winehouse-Collins says in the film. "She was prone to addiction, she could not stop herself. It’s a very cruel beast."

Winehouse, who struggled with drink and drug problems through much of her career, died from alcohol poisoning at her north London home on July 23, 2011. She was 27.