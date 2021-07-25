Bashir tricked Michael just like he did Princess Di, says Jackson's nephew

Interviewer Martin Bashir was found to have manipulated the late royal. Now the King of Pop's family say he did the same for his 2003 doccie 'Living With Michael Jackson'

A few months ago, British journalist Martin Bashir came under fire when it was revealed that he'd been deceptive when he secured his famous interview with Princess Diana in 1995 - and had lied to BBC managers. The interview had been a huge scoop for the BBC - no member of the royal family had ever spoken in such candid terms about their private life.



An independent inquiry by Lord Dyson, a former senior judge, issued a report saying that Bashir had "lied and maintained the lie until he realised that it was no longer sustainable. This was most reprehensible behaviour which casts considerable doubt on his credibility generally."..