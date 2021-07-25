Opinion
Civil unrest shocked us into holding hands — now let's stay together
As we emerge from the anarchy that has gripped our country, we need to build evidence of the prospect of dignity for all, writes Mark Barnes
25 July 2021 - 00:00
I write this as we come out of the first, and hopefully the last, wave of unprecedented looting, violence and destruction of property in our beloved country — and yet this may be the best opportunity we'll ever get to pull together to fix our country, once and for all and for always.
There are so many — too many — plausible causes to choose from. Orchestrated insurrection, planned by a few, which has failed; or the unplanned but overdue insurrection by the people, for the people, who have just had enough; just extreme dissatisfaction, over the basics, from service delivery, economic inequality, poverty and unemployment; all the way through to anger, hunger, thirst, outright vandalism, and even revenge...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.