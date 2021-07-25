Opinion

Civil unrest shocked us into holding hands — now let's stay together

As we emerge from the anarchy that has gripped our country, we need to build evidence of the prospect of dignity for all, writes Mark Barnes

I write this as we come out of the first, and hopefully the last, wave of unprecedented looting, violence and destruction of property in our beloved country — and yet this may be the best opportunity we'll ever get to pull together to fix our country, once and for all and for always.



There are so many — too many — plausible causes to choose from. Orchestrated insurrection, planned by a few, which has failed; or the unplanned but overdue insurrection by the people, for the people, who have just had enough; just extreme dissatisfaction, over the basics, from service delivery, economic inequality, poverty and unemployment; all the way through to anger, hunger, thirst, outright vandalism, and even revenge...