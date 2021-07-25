'Cybersickness' caused by VR can be much like seasickness. Researchers probe why

The term cybersickness derives from motion sickness, but instead of physical movement it’s the perception of movement in a virtual environment that triggers physical symptoms such as nausea and disorientation.



While there are several theories about why it occurs, the lack of a systematic, quantified way of studying cybersickness has hampered progress that could help make VR (virtual reality) accessible to a broader population...