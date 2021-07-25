Lifestyle

'Cybersickness' caused by VR can be much like seasickness. Researchers probe why

25 July 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

The term cybersickness derives from motion sickness, but instead of physical movement it’s the perception of movement in a virtual environment that triggers physical symptoms such as nausea and disorientation.

While there are several theories about why it occurs, the lack of a systematic, quantified way of studying cybersickness has hampered progress that could help make VR (virtual reality) accessible to a broader population...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid-19 jab does not instantly protect you – here’s how long it takes to kick ... Health & Sex
  2. Joburg's newest dark kitchen dishes up delectable ramen Food
  3. There was no 'Miss SA privilege': Pageant clears the air on Shudufhadzo ... Lifestyle
  4. WhatsApp GB: Here's what it is and why everyone’s talking about it Lifestyle
  5. No yeast? No regular flour? Five ways to bake bread without them Food

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...