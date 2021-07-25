Review

'Devilsdorp': Satanic Krugersdorp killings laid bare in true-crime doccie

This four-part Showmax series about the murderous 'Chosen by God' cult will have you watching with open-mouthed shock

The dark lord comes down to Krugersdorp in Devilsdorp, Showmax's first original true-crime docuseries. You might argue that, in the popular imagination of many who have a morbid fascination with stories of satanic panic, it's long been believed that the road to hell runs straight through the West Rand mining town.



Perhaps no recent story of macabre tragedy and evil intrigue has captured the attention of the South African press and tabloid readers as much as the so-strange-it-has-to-be-true tale of the murderous trail wrought by the members of the Electus Per Deus (Latin for “Chosen by God”) cult. Between 2012 and 2016 they engaged in a brutal killing spree across the West Rand that left at least 11 people dead...