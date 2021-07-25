Durban 'superhero' joins cleanup effort after unrest
25 July 2021 - 00:00
When Justin Walter saw the mess in an industrial area north of Durban he decided it needed a super effort to clean it up.
Dressed in a Batman suit of armour, he joined hundreds of others in Durban to help clean up the debris after the recent unrest...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.