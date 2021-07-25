On My Radar
Five minutes with 'Femme Fatale' singer Cindy-Louise
The SA-born indie rock star's latest single was written to celebrate women. We find out what's on her radar
25 July 2021 - 00:00
South Africa-born singer and songwriter Cindy-Louise went to the Netherlands after university intending to study the art of opera. Instead, she found herself dabbling in a variety of genres, styles and vocal techniques before embracing indie rock.
She launched her music career in 2019 and has since released a debut album, Humanity, and a number of singles. Her latest single, Femme Fatale, was written to celebrate women...
