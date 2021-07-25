From zero to superhero: African animation takes off internationally
Animation in Africa is having a moment as global initiatives, along with interest from big hitters such as Netflix and Disney, bring new opportunities
25 July 2021 - 00:01
It's an exciting time for African animation with a number of productions in the works.
There's anticipation for the launch of Mama K's Team 4, which was picked up by Netflix in 2019 as its first African children's animated series...
