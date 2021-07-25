'I gotta be the best': The extraordinary rise of rapper Blxckie
The Durban emcee, singer and producer has caught the attention of fans in a way not seen in a while in South African hip-hop, writes Sabelo Mkhabela
25 July 2021 - 00:00
While stuck in Joburg during the first lockdown of 2020, Blxckie recorded and released music almost daily. A few viral hits later, the Durban emcee, singer and producer is having his moment with the release of his sharp debut album B4Now.
South African hip-hop faces stiff competition in amapiano. For local fans, a catchy chorus in a native language is preferred over intricate raps — it's been that way since the 1980s...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.