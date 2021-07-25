'I gotta be the best': The extraordinary rise of rapper Blxckie

The Durban emcee, singer and producer has caught the attention of fans in a way not seen in a while in South African hip-hop, writes Sabelo Mkhabela

While stuck in Joburg during the first lockdown of 2020, Blxckie recorded and released music almost daily. A few viral hits later, the Durban emcee, singer and producer is having his moment with the release of his sharp debut album B4Now.



South African hip-hop faces stiff competition in amapiano. For local fans, a catchy chorus in a native language is preferred over intricate raps — it's been that way since the 1980s...