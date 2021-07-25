Original 'Queer Eye' cast reunite — and spring a makeover on one of their own

An episode of 'Reunion Road Trip' brings the 'fab five' — who blazed a trail for the acceptance of queer people in the early 2000s on reality TV — back together

For a new generation, Queer Eye is a Netflix show in which a group of optimistic, bubbly, well-tailored and well-groomed gay men offer sartorial, style and relationship advice to hapless straight men in need of smartening and sexing up.



For those of us a little older, though, the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy was a ground-breaking early 2000s Bravo Network show that ran for five seasons from 2003 to 2007 and was introduced to non-US viewers through the format of DVD box sets...