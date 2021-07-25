Original 'Queer Eye' cast reunite — and spring a makeover on one of their own
An episode of 'Reunion Road Trip' brings the 'fab five' — who blazed a trail for the acceptance of queer people in the early 2000s on reality TV — back together
25 July 2021 - 00:00
For a new generation, Queer Eye is a Netflix show in which a group of optimistic, bubbly, well-tailored and well-groomed gay men offer sartorial, style and relationship advice to hapless straight men in need of smartening and sexing up.
For those of us a little older, though, the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy was a ground-breaking early 2000s Bravo Network show that ran for five seasons from 2003 to 2007 and was introduced to non-US viewers through the format of DVD box sets...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.